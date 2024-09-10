Apple Must Pay Ireland €13 Billion In Unpaid Taxes, EU Court Rules

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Apple must pay €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes, something the Irish had argued against, Irish newspaper 'The Journal' reported.

Eight years since the EU Commission initially found that Ireland had given Apple illegal tax advantages, and after challenges in lower courts, today's ruling is binding.

"The Court of Justice gives final judgment in the matter and confirms the European Commission's 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover," the court has said.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the highest court in the EU.

