Trump And Harris To Face Off In 1St Televised Debate
Date
9/10/2024 7:18:13 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and current Vice President
Kamala Harris, both candidates for the 2024 presidential election,
are set to participate in their first televised debate,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
The debate, organized by ABC, will take place in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania, and will run for 90 minutes. It will be broadcast
live across major American television networks starting at 9:00
p.m. ET on September 11 (04:00 a.m. BST).
This debate could potentially be the only one between Trump and
Harris, as no additional debate rounds have been agreed upon yet,
with the election just under two months away.
