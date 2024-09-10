عربي


Trump And Harris To Face Off In 1St Televised Debate

9/10/2024 7:18:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former U.S. President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, both candidates for the 2024 presidential election, are set to participate in their first televised debate, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

The debate, organized by ABC, will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will run for 90 minutes. It will be broadcast live across major American television networks starting at 9:00 p.m. ET on September 11 (04:00 a.m. BST).

This debate could potentially be the only one between Trump and Harris, as no additional debate rounds have been agreed upon yet, with the election just under two months away.

