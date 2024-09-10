Qatar Calls On International Community To Protect Education Facilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar renewed its firm commitment to protecting education as a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of all other rights, stressing that education is not just a path to the future, but rather the foundation of a better world.

This came in a recorded speech delivered by the of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, at the high-level event held in Geneva to mark the 5th International Day to Protect Education from Attack. Her Excellency said that the international community must protect educational facilities to ensure students can continue their studies safely as education at times of crisis is as essential as food and medicine.

It is a lifeline that must be protected and given priority in the humanitarian response, Her Excellency said.

She expressed her regret that education continues to be subjected to brutal attacks, noting in this regard that schools are being bombed, teachers are being killed, and millions of children are being deprived of the opportunity to learn, and behind every shocking statistic there is a child, a dream, and a future that is fading.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation pointed out that the State of Qatar has remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring quality education for all, even in the most difficult and dire circumstances, explaining that the State of Qatar has proactively promoted the global education agenda through various platforms, including the UN General Assembly, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She also mentioned that Qatar was among the first countries to sign the Safe Schools Declaration and remains one of its strongest supporters and advocates.

Her Excellency stressed that the efforts of the State of Qatar are not limited to areas that are easily accessible, but also reach remote areas suffering from conflicts, noting that it has achieved great strides through institutions such as the Education Above All Foundation, which was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation.

Her Excellency pointed out that the EAA, in cooperation with other international organizations, has succeeded in providing quality education to more than 19 million children and youth in conflicts around the world. However, the mission is not over yet, and there is still a commitment to returning more children to school, she added.

Her Excellency pointed out that four years have passed since the adoption of General Assembly Resolution No. 74/275, which established the fifth International Day to Protect Education from Attack, describing it as a very important day.

She pointed out that according to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, there were nearly 6,000 attacks on education in 2022 and 2023, an increase of 20 percent over the past two years, with more than 10,000 students and teachers harmed, injured or killed in these attacks.

These are shocking numbers and statistics. In the Gaza Strip alone, students at all levels are being deprived of their right to education as a result of the Israeli aggression, which constitutes a violation of international law that criminalizes attacks on educational facilities during conflicts, she added.

Her Excellency also pointed out that more than 85 percent of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, nearly a year after this deliberate genocide of education, explaining that since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, the occupation forces have targeted 152 schools affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) that shelter forcibly displaced persons, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,040 civilians.

In total, more than 564 schools in the Gaza Strip have been directly bombed or destroyed by Israeli attacks, more than 9,000 students, 500 teachers and 100 university professors have been killed, more than 7,819 students and 756 teachers have been injured and these numbers continue to rise, with at least 800,000 students currently deprived of education in Gaza, she added.

Regarding Sudan, Her Excellency pointed out that the number of violent attacks on schools and education has quadrupled since the beginning of the conflict.

She explained that these incidents include airstrikes on schools, which have killed and injured students, as well as torture, kidnapping, sexual violence against students, and the occupation of schools by armed groups for military purposes.

She stated that the ongoing conflict has disrupted the education of 19 million children, which in turn has exacerbated the economic deterioration and made Sudan one of the most important hunger hotspots.

More than 10,000 schools have been forced to close in severely affected areas such as Darfur, Kordofan and Khartoum, and as the conflict continues, the future of these children remains at risk, further exacerbating the educational and humanitarian crisis in the country, she added.

Meanwhile, she said that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has severely damaged the education system, adding that schools and universities have been targeted and countless children have been displaced or killed.

The education sector in Ukraine has been severely affected by the destruction of infrastructure, and the dreams of Ukrainian children, like millions of others affected by conflicts around the world, are now governed by fear and uncertainty, Her Excellency added.

They now yearn for peace and dream of returning to school and a brighter future, she explained, stressing that these attacks on education must not go unpunished to prevent further attacks.

Her Excellency added that protecting education is not just a day of celebration, it is a call to action. All countries are urged to take action to safeguard, protect, respect and promote the right to education, even in times of armed conflict, she added.

At the end of her speech, the Minister of State for International Cooperation paid special tribute to all teachers who continue to risk their lives to educate children despite the difficult circumstances they face, and to those who have given their lives in the service of humanity.

On the occasion of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the sacrifices made by these teachers and educators are revered and the world should pledge to immortalise their memories so that they remain a beacon for future generations, she added.



