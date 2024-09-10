Canada's Deputy PM Concerned About Screening Of Propaganda Film At Festival In Toronto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Deputy Prime Chrystia Freeland has condemned the screening of "Russians at War" at the Toronto International Festival, Ukrinform reports, citing CBC.

Freeland told reporters on Tuesday that both diplomats and the Canadian-Ukrainian community have expressed "really grave concerns" about the film and that she shares those concerns.

She added that it was not right for Canadian public money to support the screening and production of a film like this.

Commenting on the words of the author of the film, the former Russia Today director, Anastasia Trofimova, that "Russians at War" is an anti-war film, Freeland recalled that in the war against Ukraine, there can be no sign of equality between the victim and the aggressor.

"This is a war where Russia is breaking international law and committing war crimes. There is very clearly good and evil in this war. Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty and for democracy around the world," Freeland said.

"Russians at War" is a documentary by Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova, who spent more than six months with a Russian battalion in eastern Ukraine.

"Russians at War" was shown on September 5 in the out-of-competition program of the Venice International Film Festival. Three more screenings were scheduled for September 6.