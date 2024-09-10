One Injured In Explosion At Kyiv Stadium

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 17-year-old boy was in an explosion at a in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on Tuesday, September 10, with law enforcement officers clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

The Main Directorate of the National in Kyiv said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

The teenager was at the stadium at the time of the explosion. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction.

It was established that the cause of the explosion was the detonation of an airsoft grenade. The investigation is underway to expose the person who used the explosive device.