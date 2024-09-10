Qatar Affirms Firm Position On Sudan's Stability, Unity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its steadfast position in supporting the unity and stability of Sudan, the integrity of its territories, and its rejection of any form of interference in Sudan's internal affairs. The State of Qatar also reiterated its commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of the Sudanese people and ensuring their security and right to a dignified life.

This came in Qatar's address, delivered by the State of Qatar delivered by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, held as part of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Suwaidi expressed Qatar's deep concern over the continued deterioration of human rights in Sudan and the worsening suffering of the Sudanese people due to the ongoing war. She condemned the severe crimes and violations that have been inflicted upon them, calling for an end to these acts and for the perpetrators to be held accountable. She stressed that the most urgent priority for the Sudanese people is the immediate cessation of hostilities and the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to those affected.

She emphasized the importance of resuming negotiations between the warring parties and engaging in serious dialogue to prevent further risks, paving the way for a comprehensive dialogue that leads to lasting peace, preserves Sudan's unity, and fulfills the aspirations of its people for security, stability, and development.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva reaffirmed Qatar's solidarity with the Sudanese people during this difficult time. She also reiterated Qatar's commitment to continue providing all forms of support and humanitarian aid to alleviate the crisis. Furthermore, she called on the international community to intensify its efforts and respond by offering more assistance to meet the growing needs of the Sudanese people.

