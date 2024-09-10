Travel In Serenity: Unique Escapes In Different Mexican Destinations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEXICO CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more people are prioritizing their and well-being through experiences that allow them to disconnect from everyday stress. This can be part of their daily activities or something they seek out while traveling. According to

Virtuoso Travel Week 2023, 94% of travelers are incorporating wellness and self-care into their trips. To indulge in the spirit of relaxation, the hotels and resorts in Mexico from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio offer a variety of experiences and activities for those looking to reconnect with themselves.

Located on the most important avenue in Mexico City, The St. Regis Mexico City has developed a map with a scenic route featuring the best spots in the area for those who prefer running or walking. This is an excellent way to explore the city while residents and travelers maintain their exercise routines. For those travelers who prefer to keep up with their gym routine, The St. Regis Spa offers natural energizing drinks to enjoy after their workout.

Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City will feature a series of rituals incorporating ancient ingredients. The new in-room service called "Ritual mis raíces" resembles a Temazcal; it begins with a cleansing of copal and herbs to clear the aura and retain vital energy, followed by a body detox with a facial mask and a full-body detox with white clay. The ritual ends with a traditional massage using herbal compresses and a blended tea of green tea, marigold, and copal. At the end of July and August, they will offer the "Ritual Alma de Cacao," which includes a ceremony led by a shaman, a body cleansing with powdered cacao, a relaxing massage with spheres of pure cocoa butter, and a nourishing mask with cocoa cream.

At W Mexico City , residents and guests can escape their routine with the Cosmic Experience, a ritual guided by a shaman that includes an energy cleansing with bowls and a moon oracle reading. For those looking to restore their mind and body, Temazcal Healing offers guided meditation with pre-Hispanic instruments. Both experiences include access to the wet areas. The hotel will also offer a summer promotion that includes a 60-minute massage and brunch on Saturdays from 2:00 to 10:00 pm, or if you prefer to attend on a Sunday, brunch is available from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, Ixtapan de la Sal Marriott Hotel and Spa is the ideal place for a relaxing weekend getaway. Visitors can book a spa treatment or spend a day at the pool for an additional daily fee. The spa offers 50- and 80-minute body massages inspired by natural elements such as earth, air, and fire. They also have a holistic obsidian experience, body wraps, prenatal therapy, and four-hand massages. Couples can book reflexology or shiatsu therapies, or even the signature treatment: Secreto de Cleopatra.

In the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center is a paradise for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel offers an all-inclusive plan that allows guests to enjoy unlimited food and drinks while taking in an unmatched view of the sea. As part of its activity offerings, the hotel provides yoga classes every Tuesday and Thursday. To celebrate International Relaxation Day on August 15, the hotel will offer a guided meditation session accompanied by a quartz bowl concert. During Wellness Weekend from September 20 to 22, they will offer Hatha yoga classes, a CrossFit session, and gentle yoga, as well as personalized training in their gym.

Located in the sought-after Riviera Nayarit, W Punta de Mita is the perfect setting to reconnect and enjoy a wellness-centered environment. It currently offers its W Retreat series (W Retreats), which includes wellness experiences like classes with renowned fitness personalities and ice therapies to boost your body's energy. If guests are looking to integrate a single activity, the resort offers sound therapies every Friday and a monthly cacao ceremony to help nourish the soul. They also offer morning yoga classes or even surfing lessons for guests to learn how to master the waves. At AWAY Spa, guests will find all kinds of treatments, with one of the most iconic being the Hikuri Journey, inspired by the ancestral journey of the local Wixáritari (Huichol) community.

Meanwhile, The St. Regis Spa at The St. Regis Punta Mita offers signature treatments that focus on the health of the body and mind. The anti-burnout therapy includes a massage with white jade stones, which help release tension and negative emotions. The treatment is accompanied by vetiver and lavender aromas, known for their relaxing effects. Other notable treatments that promote energy flow include the Abhyanga massage, a personalized treatment incorporating essential oils used in Ayurvedic medicine, as well as sound therapies with Tibetan bowls. The resort also offers yoga classes, cacao ceremonies, and Temazcal experiences.

Located at an exclusive spot in Los Cabos, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , offers its guests the wonders of its Alkemia Spa, a vibrant oasis in the middle of the desert. At this facility, the most discerning guests can find a variety of classes, ranging from Pilates to restorative yoga. For those looking to optimize their exercise routine, the fitness center offers HIIT classes or glute and core workouts. The Reserve also offers healthy options like poke bowls, salads, and vegetable Vietnamese rolls. For those seeking treatments, we recommend The Harmonizing Ritual, inspired by the power and symbolism of the full moon. The treatment begins with a foot bath ceremony using healing basalt stones with grounding crystals. During the massage, a Kansa wand-an ancient Indian tool known for calming the nervous system-is used to draw infinity cycles over the body, creating a hypnotic rhythm that helps release any tension.

Jasha Spa is another incredible wellness sanctuary located within the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa . The resort offers a menu of treatments and massages that promote the well-being of its guests. In this space, it is recommended to take the Ritual of the Four Winds, which is inspired by the four elements of nature. Through specialized movements and the application of native healing herbs, the physical and energetic body is rebalanced.

Also located on the Baja California Peninsula is Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort in Los Cabos , which not only has a complete wellness offering at its modern Ojo de Liebre Spa but also features two suites focused on wellness and relaxation. These suites are equipped with a double massage bed, steam room, heated seats, meditation visors, and halotherapy, providing comprehensive body therapies that balance the body's alkalinity through an immersive experience.

In southern Mexico, JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa offers its guests the best way to start their days with intention. Every day at 7:00 a.m., a Sunrise Yoga session is held where guests can practice yoga with the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea. During the summer, Sens-yah Spa will offer a package that includes a personalized massage and after-sun treatment. Guests can also opt for the 50-minute relaxing massage package and a 30-minute refreshing facial.

Guests and visitors can immerse themselves in a state of fulfillment with these Marriott Bonvoy experiences, which also earn points towards accessing exclusive experiences through its loyalty program. For more information and reservations, visit

