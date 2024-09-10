Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market To Reach USD 2,470.1 Million By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.3% From 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Ski Gear & Equipment to Reach USD 2,470.1 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, The snowy season is extremely important to the ski industry. The demand for ski equipment is predicted to increase due to expanding ski infrastructure, increased helmet usage, and expanding attempts to increase skiing participation. It is observed that people's awareness regarding the use of ski equipment, such as helmets, etc., is growing gradually due to increasing safety concerns.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global ski gear and equipment market is set to grow at a steady pace, USD 1,785.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,470.1 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034. The global market for ski gear & equipment registered a significant valuation of USD 1,716.6 million in 2023.



Skiing is considered to be one of the most popular and fascinating adventure sport practiced in the North American and the European regions in large scale. Over the years, the global skiing sports industry has witnessed a rise in the number of participants and audience which is attributable to the experience one gets while playing sports. With the rise in popularity of the sports, skiing is now being considered in global sports event such as the Olympics.

There are types of skiing practiced i.e. cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing and ski touring. With the rise in the number of participants for the sports, there has been a significant rise in demand for various types of ski gear & equipment. Ski gear & equipment promotes safety and smooth rides to its users.

Now that skiing is considered one of the commercial sports in the global industry, ski gear & equipment has been gaining traction in various parts of the world. Ski gear & equipment includes jackets, snowboards, goggles etc which are available in various styles that cater to varying needs and demands of its customers.

The prominent growth drivers influencing the ski gear and equipment industry

: The increasing popularity of skiing as a recreational and competitive sport is a major driver for the growth of the ski gear and equipment industry. As more people engage in skiing activities worldwide, there is a corresponding surge in demand for high-quality ski gear and equipment.: Continuous advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative ski gear and equipment, including improved materials, designs, and features. These technological innovations enhance the performance, comfort, and safety of ski equipment, driving consumer demand and market growth.: The rise in winter sports tourism, especially in regions with favorable skiing conditions such as mountainous areas and ski resorts, contributes significantly to the demand for ski gear and equipment. Tourists seeking memorable skiing experiences fuel the need for modern and reliable gear, stimulating market growth.: As disposable income levels rise globally, more individuals have the financial means to invest in leisure activities like skiing. This increased purchasing power translates to greater expenditure on ski gear and equipment, boosting market growth.: The growing awareness of the importance of health and fitness is prompting more people to engage in outdoor activities like skiing. Skiing is perceived as an enjoyable way to stay active and maintain physical fitness, leading to an increased demand for ski gear and equipment.: Social media platforms and influencers play a significant role in promoting skiing as a trendy and desirable activity. Influencers often showcase the latest ski gear and equipment, influencing their followers to invest in similar products, thereby driving market growth.: The proliferation of online retail channels provides consumers with convenient access to a wide range of ski gear and equipment. The ease of browsing, comparison, and purchase offered by online platforms contributes to increased sales and market expansion.

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Ski Gear & Equipment market are



Amer Sports Oyj

Fischer Sports GmbH

Black Diamond Equipment

Groupe Rossignol

Coalition Snow

Helly Hansen

Volkl Int. GmbH

K2 Sports LLC

Alpina DOO

Clarus

The Burton Corporation

Skis Rassignol S.A

Icelantic LLC

Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH Cheers.US



Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Key Developments



In 2017, Burton Snowboard, one of the key players in global Ski Gear & Equipment launched a new kind of ski gear & equipment product i.e. new strapless, step-in Step On boot-binding system, after five years of R&D. In 2017, various key players in European ski gear & equipment market organized a high-profile exhibition The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Show notifying its key product launches of the year to its target customers.









Opportunities for Ski Gear & Equipment Market Participants

There have been recent developments where artificial snow environment being installed in the commercial mall for better customer services and experiences. For instance, the Dubai Mall has installed artificial snowboard for its customers to have a gist on how various snow sports like skiing looks like. Likewise, there are many other prominent malls that have come up with such initiatives. This one critical factor will further provide a critical opportunity for ski gear and equipment to gain traction at a significant rate in the global market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, application, end-use & sales channel.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Complete Market Review:

Key Segmentations

Ski Gear & Equipment Market by Category

By Type:



Ski Jacket

Ski Timer

Ski Goggles

Ski Helmets

Ski Snowboard

Ski Snowboard Boots

Ski Gloves

Ski Snowboard

Sticks Skiing Apparel Other Ski Gear & Equipment

By Application:



Cross-Country Skiing

Alpine Skiing

Downhill Skiing Ski Touring

By End-User:



Men

Women Kids



By Sales Channels:



Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Franchise Stores

Online Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Oceania



German Translation:

Laut Future Market Insights wird der globale Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör stetig wachsen, 1.785,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 und voraussichtlich 2.470,1 Millionen USD bis 2034 erreichen, bei einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von ~3,3 % von 2024 bis 2034. Der globale Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör verzeichnete 2023 einen beachtlichen Wert von 1.716,6 Millionen USD.

Skifahren gilt als einer der beliebtesten und faszinierendsten Abenteuersportarten, der in Nordamerika und Europa in großem Umfang betrieben wird. Im Laufe der Jahre hat die globale Skisportbranche einen Anstieg der Teilnehmer- und Zuschauerzahlen erlebt, was auf die Erfahrungen zurückzuführen ist, die man beim Sport macht. Mit der zunehmenden Popularität des Sports wird Skifahren nun auch bei globalen Sportereignissen wie den Olympischen Spielen berücksichtigt.

Es gibt verschiedene Arten des Skifahrens, z. B. Langlauf, Ski Alpin und Skitourengehen. Mit der steigenden Zahl der Teilnehmer an diesem Sport ist die Nachfrage nach verschiedenen Arten von Skiausrüstung und -zubehör deutlich gestiegen. Skiausrüstung und -zubehör bieten ihren Benutzern Sicherheit und ein angenehmes Fahrgefühl.

Da Skifahren mittlerweile als eine der kommerziellen Sportarten in der globalen Branche gilt, hat Skiausrüstung und -zubehör in verschiedenen Teilen der Welt an Bedeutung gewonnen. Skiausrüstung und -zubehör umfasst Jacken, Snowboards, Schutzbrillen usw., die in verschiedenen Ausführungen erhältlich sind, um den unterschiedlichen Bedürfnissen und Anforderungen der Kunden gerecht zu werden.

Die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber, die die Skiausrüstungs- und -zubehörbranche beeinflussen

1. Steigende Popularität des Skifahrens: Die zunehmende Popularität des Skifahrens als Freizeit- und Wettkampfsport ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber für die Skiausrüstungs- und -zubehörbranche. Da weltweit immer mehr Menschen Ski fahren, steigt die Nachfrage nach hochwertiger Skiausrüstung und -zubehör entsprechend an.

2. Technologischer Fortschritt: Kontinuierliche technologische Fortschritte haben zur Entwicklung innovativer Skiausrüstung und -zubehör geführt, einschließlich verbesserter Materialien, Designs und Funktionen. Diese technologischen Innovationen verbessern die Leistung, den Komfort und die Sicherheit der Skiausrüstung und treiben die Verbrauchernachfrage und das Marktwachstum an.

3. Wachsende Beteiligung am Wintersporttourismus: Der Anstieg des Wintersporttourismus, insbesondere in Regionen mit günstigen Skibedingungen wie Bergregionen und Skigebieten, trägt erheblich zur Nachfrage nach Skiausrüstung bei. Touristen, die auf der Suche nach unvergesslichen Skierlebnissen sind, steigern den Bedarf an moderner und zuverlässiger Ausrüstung und kurbeln so das Marktwachstum an.

4. Steigendes verfügbares Einkommen: Da das verfügbare Einkommen weltweit steigt, haben mehr Menschen die finanziellen Mittel, um in Freizeitaktivitäten wie Skifahren zu investieren. Diese erhöhte Kaufkraft führt zu höheren Ausgaben für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör und fördert das Marktwachstum.

5. Fokus auf Gesundheit und Fitness: Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Bedeutung von Gesundheit und Fitness veranlasst mehr Menschen, Outdoor-Aktivitäten wie Skifahren nachzugehen. Skifahren wird als eine unterhaltsame Möglichkeit wahrgenommen, aktiv zu bleiben und körperlich fit zu bleiben, was zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Skiausrüstung und -zubehör führt.

6. Einfluss von sozialen Medien und Influencern: Soziale Medienplattformen und Influencer spielen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Förderung des Skifahrens als trendige und begehrenswerte Aktivität. Influencer präsentieren häufig die neueste Skiausrüstung und -ausstattung und bringen ihre Follower dazu, in ähnliche Produkte zu investieren, was das Marktwachstum ankurbelt.

7. Ausbau der Online-Einzelhandelskanäle: Die Verbreitung der Online-Einzelhandelskanäle bietet Verbrauchern bequemen Zugang zu einer breiten Palette an Skiausrüstung und -ausstattung. Die einfache Suche, der Vergleich und der Kauf über Online-Plattformen tragen zu höheren Umsätzen und einer Markterweiterung bei.

Weltweiter Markt für Skiausrüstung und -ausstattung: Wichtige Akteure

Einige der wichtigsten Akteure auf dem weltweiten Markt für Skiausrüstung und -ausstattung sind

. Amer Sports Oyj

. Fischer Sports GmbH

. Black Diamond Equipment

. Groupe Rossignol

. Coalition Snow

. Helly Hansen

. Volkl Int. GmbH

. K2 Sports LLC

. Alpina DOO

. Clarus

. The Burton Corporation

. Skis Rassignol S.A

. Icelantic LLC

. Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör: Wichtige Entwicklungen

. 2017 brachte Burton Snowboard, einer der wichtigsten Akteure auf dem globalen Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör, nach fünfjähriger Forschung und Entwicklung eine neue Art von Skiausrüstung und -zubehör auf den Markt, nämlich das neue riemenlose Step-On-Schuhbindungssystem.

. 2017 organisierten verschiedene wichtige Akteure auf dem europäischen Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör eine hochkarätige Ausstellung namens „The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Show“, auf der sie ihre Zielkunden über die wichtigsten Produkteinführungen des Jahres informierten.

Chancen für Marktteilnehmer für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör

In jüngster Zeit wurden in Einkaufszentren künstliche Schneelandschaften installiert, um den Kundenservice und das Kundenerlebnis zu verbessern. So hat beispielsweise die Dubai Mall künstliche Snowboards installiert, damit ihre Kunden einen Eindruck davon bekommen, wie verschiedene Schneesportarten wie Skifahren aussehen. Ebenso gibt es viele andere prominente Einkaufszentren, die solche Initiativen ergriffen haben. Dieser entscheidende Faktor wird der Skiausrüstung und -ausstattung eine weitere entscheidende Chance bieten, auf dem Weltmarkt deutlich an Boden zu gewinnen.

Der Bericht bietet eine umfassende Bewertung des Marktes. Dies geschieht durch tiefgreifende qualitative Erkenntnisse, historische Daten und überprüfbare Prognosen zur Marktgröße. Die im Bericht enthaltenen Prognosen wurden unter Verwendung bewährter Forschungsmethoden und -annahmen abgeleitet. Auf diese Weise dient der Forschungsbericht als Repository für Analysen und Informationen zu allen Facetten des Marktes, einschließlich, aber nicht beschränkt auf: regionale Märkte, Typen, Anwendung, Endnutzung und Vertriebskanal.

Der Bericht wurde durch umfangreiche Primärforschung (durch Interviews, Umfragen und Beobachtungen erfahrener Analysten) und Sekundärforschung (die seriöse bezahlte Quellen, Fachzeitschriften und Datenbanken von Branchenverbänden umfasst) zusammengestellt. Der Bericht enthält außerdem eine vollständige qualitative und quantitative Bewertung durch die Analyse von Daten, die von Branchenanalysten und Marktteilnehmern an wichtigen Punkten der Wertschöpfungskette der Branche gesammelt wurden.

Eine separate Analyse der vorherrschenden Trends im übergeordneten Markt, der makro- und mikroökonomischen Indikatoren sowie der Vorschriften und Mandate ist im Rahmen der Studie enthalten. Auf diese Weise prognostiziert der Bericht die Attraktivität jedes Hauptsegments im Prognosezeitraum.

Wichtige Segmentierungen

Markt für Skiausrüstung und -zubehör nach Kategorie

Nach Typ:

. Skijacke

. Ski-Timer

. Skibrillen

. Skihelme

. Snowboard-Ski

. Snowboard-Skischuhe

. Skihandschuhe

. Snowboard-Ski

. Stöcke Skibekleidung

. Andere Skiausrüstung und -zubehör

Nach Anwendung:

. Langlauf

. Ski Alpin

. Abfahrtsski

. Skitouren

Nach Endverbraucher:

. Männer

. Frauen

. Kinder

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

. Großhändler/Distributoren

. Hypermärkte/Supermärkte

. Fachgeschäfte

. Franchise-Geschäfte

. Online-Shops

. Andere Vertriebskanäle

Nach Region:

. Nordamerika

. Lateinamerika

. Europa

. Ostasien

. Südasien

. Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)

. Ozeanien

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

