Perspective Therapeutics Presents At The World Molecular Imaging Congress 2024

“We are pleased with the additional data that support the continued development of our alpha-particle therapies,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective Therapeutics' CEO.“The data demonstrate the need for customized chelators to maximize stability and targeted delivery of potent alpha-particles. Additionally, our novel FAP-targeting candidate, PSV-359, continues to show favorable safety and strong efficacy profiles in preclinical studies.”

Presentation One: Preclinical evaluation of [203/212Pb]Pb-PSV-359 for imaging and alpha-particle therapy of cancers expressing fibroblast activation protein (FAP)**

Summary: The objective of this study is to evaluate [203/212Pb]Pb-radiolabeled PSV-359 in vitro and in vivo. PSV359 comprises a novel cyclic peptide targeting human FAP (hFAP), and a molecular linker to a lead-specific chelator. The researcher found that in vitro, [203/212Pb]Pb-PSV-359 demonstrated superior FAP binding affinity and specificity, and that [203Pb]Pb-PSV-359 showed strong tumor uptake and clearance from the blood via the renal system. In the study, [212Pb]Pb-PSV-359 also showed strong anti-tumor effects in xenograft models in which FAP was either on cancer cells or in stromal tissues.

Presenter: Brianna S. Cagle, PhD, Research Scientist, Perspective Therapeutics

Presentation Two: Customizing chelators for targeted radionuclide therapy: Insights from computational modeling

Summary: Researchers demonstrated the use and importance of computational methods to guide customization of chelators. They found that appropriate matching of the chelator to the specific radionuclide to ensure stability and targeted delivery is integral to the success of targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT). With the support of computational modeling, the investigators used multiple chelators that are commonly used in TRT, along with alpha emitters, beta emitters, and imaging tracers to determine compatibility between chelators and radionuclides. The study confirmed that modified chelators demonstrated superior performance when compared to conventional chelators.

Presenter: Jeongyun Kim, Doctoral Student, Seoul National University

**Presentation selected to be featured in the highlights of the closing lecture.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides, which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

