Sonam Kapoor Dishes Out Stories From Her Dubai Diaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her '36 hours' in Dubai, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends, saying she is grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories.

Sonam, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, took to Instagram where she has 35 million followers and dropped a Reel in which we can see her laughing and eating out in a fine dine restaurant.

We can see her happily twirling around in a black top and white skirt. In the video, we can see Sonam clinging on to her sister Rhea, her hair and makeup session, and some glimpses from their hotel room.

The video is captioned as: "Pack-up, jet off, laugh, eat, repeat- 36 hours in Dubai with this incredible gang for Sam's restaurant opening! So grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories. These girls make great things truly spectacular! #DubaiDiaries #FriendshipGoals #GirlsTrip #MemoriesToCherish".

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black'.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama 'Saawariya', alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story 'White Nights'.

Sonam has then featured in movies like 'Delhi-6', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Mausam', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film 'Neerja' directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like 'Pad Man', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Sanju', and 'Blind'.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.