Wigand Integrated Wealth Announces The Launch Of Wigand Integrated Tax & Advisory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wigand Integrated Wealth (WIW) CEO Reinhold Wigand announced today the launch of a new business, Wigand Integrated Tax and Advisory (WITA), offering tax strategy, preparation, accounting, and advisory services to business owners and affluent individuals and families.

From its inception, WIW's vision has been to integrate all aspects of wealth management to help clients achieve the highest levels of prosperity for their families and businesses. WITA represents the next step in this vision.

"After comprehensive planning and investment management, we've identified that proactive tax management offers the greatest opportunity to enhance our clients' wealth," said Wigand. "Clients will benefit from a complete tax management plan integrated with their financial plans, both business and personal."

He added, "where clients have productive relationships with their current tax advisors, we're looking to continue our valuable collaboration with those accomplished professionals to ensure the best outcomes for our mutual clients.

However, for clients in need of an advanced, proactive tax strategy and preparation relationship, WITA will now be prepared to fulfill that role."

WITA will be led by Chief Executive Officer, Sam Wigand CPA, CFP®, CEPA, and Chief Operating Officer, Kendall Chavez, CPA, CTC®, CCA®. Chavez brings an extensive background as a CPA, Certified Concierge Accountant (CCA®), and Certified Tax Coach (CTC®). She previously founded a successful tax strategy firm, demonstrating her alignment with WIW's values and expertise essential for building an exceptional integrated tax and advisory practice.

R. Wigand concluded, "Our approach to integrating all aspects of wealth management is unique, reflecting our commitment to innovative ways to achieve the best financial outcomes for our clients and their families and businesses."

For inquiries, contact [email protected] or 303-225-0334. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">wita

for more information.

Tax preparation services are offered exclusively by Wigand Integrated Tax & Advisory, a separate entity from Wigand Integrated Wealth, Sanctuary Advisors, LLC, and Sanctuary Securities, Inc. (Sanctuary Wealth). Client agreements with Wigand Integrated Wealth and Sanctuary Wealth do not extend to services provided by Wigand Integrated Tax & Advisory. Neither Wigand Integrated Wealth nor Sanctuary Wealth provide tax advice or tax preparation services.

