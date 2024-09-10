Transreport Strengthens Leadership Team To Drive Global Expansion In Accessibility Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A parallelogram divided into 3 monochrome photographs. From left to right, Carmine Chiuchiolo (Senior Vice President of Global Revenue), Daniel Beutler (Chairman) and Jim Beattie (Chief Officer). Teal background.

Transreport, announced appointments to senior leadership team. Daniel Beutler joins as Chairman, Carmine Chiuchiolo as Senior VP and Jim Beattie as CTO.

- Daniel Beutler, ChairmanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transreport , the UK's fastest-growing accessibility technology company, today announced key appointments to its senior leadership team and board. Daniel Beutler joins as Chairman, with Carmine Chiuchiolo as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Revenue and Jim Beattie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These strategic appointments come as Transreport accelerates its global expansion, furthering its mission to democratise public transport and make travel accessible for Disabled and older people worldwide.Following a recent £10 million funding round led by Puma Private Equity and Pembroke VCT, Transreport is poised to scale its innovative multi-modal platform, which has already facilitated over 2 million journeys. The platform has supported over 750,000 customers and has become a trusted partner in the rail and aviation sectors, delivering impactful travel technologies that enhance passenger experience while driving operational efficiencies for transport providers.Daniel Beutler, Chairman, brings a wealth of experience in scaling transportation technology. As former COO at Captain Train-which was acquired by Trainline, where he became President of Trainline International-and former CEO of Deutsche Bahn's (DB) Passenger Division for Western Europe, Beutler has a proven track record of leadership in global markets. His expertise will guide Transreport's next phase of growth as the company expands its technology across new regions and industries.“Transreport is solving a critical societal challenge-making public transport accessible for all,” Beutler says.“This is a critical global issue that Transreport are addressing, and I am excited to help lead the charge in transforming the accessibility of public transport systems worldwide.”Carmine Chiuchiolo, newly appointed SVP of Global Revenue, brings over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth for technology companies. He was a key figure in Optibus' rise to a $1.3 billion valuation, helping the company scale its SaaS platform for transport operators and become the first dedicated public transport unicorn.“Joining Transreport is an incredible opportunity to further the mission of creating accessible public transport on a global scale,” Chiuchiolo comments.“I'm excited to support the company as it continues to expand into new markets and forge meaningful partnerships that will drive both growth and social impact.”Jim Beattie, CTO, has over two decades of experience leading global product development and technological innovation at renowned companies like Just Eat and Time Out. He will oversee Transreport's technology roadmap and ensure the scalability and reliability of the platform.“At Transreport, we are leveraging technology to solve real-world problems,” says Beattie.“I'm thrilled to have joined a company that is transforming the public transport accessibility landscape with its inclusive solution. My focus will be on ensuring our technology remains at the forefront of the market to continue to support our rapid global expansion while delivering a streamlined experience for our users.”Jay Shen, CEO of Transreport, comments,“These appointments mark a significant step forward in our journey as the world's leading provider of accessible travel technology. With this extraordinary team, we are well-positioned to expand globally, offering solutions that not only empower Disabled and older people but also refine operations for transport providers.”Looking AheadAs Transreport continues to expand into new markets and transport sectors, the company remains committed to driving meaningful change through innovative and inclusive solutions. Through collaboration with transport operators and Disabled communities, Transreport is not only making travel more accessible but also setting a global standard for equitable public transport. With further advancements in technology and an unwavering focus on co-creating solutions with the people they serve, Transreport is leading the way in transforming the future of inclusive travel experiences for all.About Transreport:Transreport is the fastest-growing leading global accessibility technology company with the mission of democratising public transport. With 1.3 billion people currently Disabled (World Health Organisation), Transreport provides innovative, multi-modal travel solutions that integrate with transport operators' systems, streamlining operations and improving customer experience for Disabled and older passengers. With over 2 million journeys facilitated for 750,000+ customers, Transreport has established itself as a trusted partner in the rail and aviation sectors.Recognised as a finalist in the Apple Design Awards and winning prestigious industry awards in the Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion category, Transreport continues to scale internationally, co-creating solutions with the communities it serves, and setting new standards for global inclusive travel. More information

