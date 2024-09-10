Australian Superstar David Warner To Play T10 Cricket In Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 12:28 PM

Cricket's fastest and most entertaining format is back for yet another blockbuster season of enthralling contests and match-ups. This upcoming season of T10 promises to be bigger and better, and will commence with Season 2 of Zim Afro T10 in Harare.

In the next four months, the very exciting T10 format will traverse across Asia, North America and Africa. The season kicks off with a return of Zim Afro T10 in Harare from September 21 to 29 with its player Draft set to take place on September 8.

Six franchises in Zim Afro have signed their icon and global super stars as direct signings before going into the draft, to complete their 15-man squad with an additional 16th player as their Global Icon. The squad will have as many as 6 local Zimbabwe players and icon and global star can also be from Zimbabwe.

Australian opener David Warner and the hard-hitting batter from West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite, have been signed by Bulawayo Braves Jaguars while Cape Town Samp Army went shopping and returned with England's David Willey, and Dawid Malan, Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmed.

The Durban Wolves have brought in New Zealanders Colin Munro and Mark Chapman along with Pakistan's left-handed power hitter Sharjeel Khan and Yasir Shah. The Harare Bolts roped in James Neesham and the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers locked in Chris Lynn from Australia. The New York Strikers Lagos side have picked Blessing Mazurabani from Zimbabwe as one of their big guns, along with Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Asif Ali (Pakistan).

Zim Afro T10 will be followed by Season 2 of the US Masters League, Abu Dhabi T10 and the inaugural Lanka T10 will conclude the season in December. Sri Lanka is set to become the second ICC Full Member nation, after Zimbabwe, to embrace the T10. The Lanka T10 will immediately establish itself as a key event on the Sri Lankan cricket calendar, showcasing the fastest and most thrilling format of the game.

The roster of coaches includes some stalwarts from the world of cricket such as Pakistan's Moin Khan, Sri Lankan Chaminda Vaas and Englishman Owais Shah.

The Durban Wolves have signed on the former Pakistan captain Moin, who has not only coached the Pakistan national team but also has been a selector for the side. The former wicket-keeper batter has been also been heavily involved in coaching in franchise cricket, as he has been leading the way for the Quetta Gladiators since 2016. With Moin Khan calling the shots, the Gladiators have made three finals since 2016 and won the Pakistan Super League once as well.

The NYS Lagos side have also made a big signing in terms of their head coach, as they have brought on the dynamic Sri Lankan all-rounder Vaas. The left-arm pacer who was well known for his abilities with the ball, has worked with a whole host of national teams in various coaching capacities. Vaas, who has been coaching since 2012, has worked with national teams of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.

The Bulawayo Braves Jaguars have appointed Owais Shah, who has worked not only with UAE national team but also been at the helm of affairs at the Dambulla Viiking in the Lanka Premier League.

The Cape Town Samp Army have roped in the very experienced James Foster, who has coached in franchise cricket all around the world. Foster, who began his cricketing journey in England, has plied his trade in the IPL, the T20 Blast and the Bangladesh Premier League as well.

The Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers have brought in the Englishman Julian Wood, who is well known for his work with the big hitting batters in the game. Wood, who has worked with multiple top talents from across the globe, has also had successful stints in the IPL with the Punjab Kings in 2022.

The Harare Bolts meanwhile have handed over the coaching responsibilities to Pubudu Dassanayake, the Sri Lankan coach, who has worked with the USA, Canadian and Nepal cricket teams as their Head Coach. Under his coaching, Canada was able to beat Ireland, a test playing full-member in the pool stage of T20 WC 2024.

