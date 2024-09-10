Ukraine To Participate In Eurovision 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will take part in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest that will be held in Basel, Switzerland, from May 13 to 17, 2025.

That is according to Ukraine's Suspilne Kultura television channel, Ukrinform reports.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, chairman of the board at Suspilne, said that Eurovision had long ceased to be just a traditional competition for Ukraine.

"This is an important for communication with the world. It is important that Ukraine does not leave the front pages of the global media, so that the world remembers the war that Russia is waging against us. Eurovision is a key element of cultural diplomacy, and Suspilne will do everything possible to present our country as best as possible," he said.

Switzerland's Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden, so the next competition will be held in Switzerland.

Basel is the third most populous city in Switzerland. The grand final of the competition will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena on Saturday, May 17. The semi-finals will be held on May 13 and 15. The full list of countries participating in Eurovision 2025 will be published this year.

Photo: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine