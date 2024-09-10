Project For Ukrainian Refugees Launched In Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Estonia, the project "ROSE Estonia – The Road to Self-Employment for Ukrainian Refugees in Estonia" was launched. It is aimed at supporting Ukrainians on their path towards self-employment and entrepreneurship in that country.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Estonia posted this on , reported by Ukrinform.

Representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine participated in the project opening ceremony.

The event took place in SLAVA Ukraina restoran & kohvik, where partners from EVEA, SME Norway, SMEunited, the Ukrainian Business Club Estonia, the Congress of Ukrainians of Estonia, and the representatives of the Norwegian and Ukrainian embassies in Estonia gathered to exchange important ideas and discuss further steps.

"The Embassy of Ukraine is ready to be part of such important initiatives that contribute to supporting our citizens and strengthening the ties between our countries," the diplomatic mission added.

As a reminder, the Estonian Social Insurance Board intends to provide one-time housing rental assistance since September 11 only to those Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Estonia.

As reported, as of the end of July, more than 33,000 Ukrainian refugees are staying in Estonia on the basis of temporary protection. Their employment has increased by 10% over the past year. State payments to refugees in the first quarter of this year amounted to €7 million, while the number of people in need of support decreased.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Estonia / Facebook