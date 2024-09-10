Foreign Ministry Comments On Armenian PM's Groundless Statement On Azerbaijani Constitution
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“When it comes to claims that there are territorial claims
against Armenia in the Constitutional Act of Azerbaijan, we
reemphasize that an attempt to draw parallels and balance the
Constitution of Azerbaijan and the constitution of Armenia will not
yield any results. Unlike the Constitution of Armenia, the
Constitutional Act on State Independence of 1991 and the
Declaration of Independence of 1918 referred to in the Constitution
of Azerbaijan do not contain any territorial claims against
Armenia,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs as he commented on the views expressed
by the Prime Minister of Armenia against Azerbaijan during his
speech at the forum called“Yerevan Dialogue” on 10 September.
“The reference by the Armenian side to the provision in the
draft peace agreement that“neither party may invoke its domestic
legislation for not implementing its obligations under the peace
agreement” to support the statement that the territorial claim in
its Constitution is harmless is null and void. We reiterate the
well-known fact that no international agreement can have a
superiority over the Constitution,” Hajizada noted.
