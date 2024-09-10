Foreign Ministry Comments On Armenian PM's Groundless Statement On Azerbaijani Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “When it comes to claims that there are territorial claims against Armenia in the Constitutional Act of Azerbaijan, we reemphasize that an attempt to draw parallels and balance the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the of Armenia will not yield any results. Unlike the Constitution of Armenia, the Constitutional Act on State Independence of 1991 and the Declaration of Independence of 1918 referred to in the Constitution of Azerbaijan do not contain any territorial claims against Armenia,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as he commented on the views expressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia against Azerbaijan during his speech at the forum called“Yerevan Dialogue” on 10 September.

“The reference by the Armenian side to the provision in the draft peace agreement that“neither party may invoke its domestic legislation for not implementing its obligations under the peace agreement” to support the statement that the territorial claim in its Constitution is harmless is null and void. We reiterate the well-known fact that no international agreement can have a superiority over the Constitution,” Hajizada noted.