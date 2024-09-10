عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Comments On Armenian PM's Groundless Statement On Azerbaijani Constitution

Foreign Ministry Comments On Armenian PM's Groundless Statement On Azerbaijani Constitution


9/10/2024 8:08:40 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “When it comes to claims that there are territorial claims against Armenia in the Constitutional Act of Azerbaijan, we reemphasize that an attempt to draw parallels and balance the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the constitution of Armenia will not yield any results. Unlike the Constitution of Armenia, the Constitutional Act on State Independence of 1991 and the Declaration of Independence of 1918 referred to in the Constitution of Azerbaijan do not contain any territorial claims against Armenia,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as he commented on the views expressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia against Azerbaijan during his speech at the forum called“Yerevan Dialogue” on 10 September.

“The reference by the Armenian side to the provision in the draft peace agreement that“neither party may invoke its domestic legislation for not implementing its obligations under the peace agreement” to support the statement that the territorial claim in its Constitution is harmless is null and void. We reiterate the well-known fact that no international agreement can have a superiority over the Constitution,” Hajizada noted.

MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108659845


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search