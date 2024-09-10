Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Battlefield Situation, Iranian Missile, Russian Propaganda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.







BATTLEFIELD SITUATION



The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The enemy is trying to seize the entire Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian command strengthened the group in the Donetsk region with fresh forces. This had an effect and slowed down the invaders movement.

For six days, the Russians did not advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

Just on the last day, the invaders lost 1,380 people. A successful operation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region continues.

IRANIAN MISSILE

Iranian politicians publicly confirm the transfer of missiles and drones to Russia as“their ally”.



We perceive this statement as a confession of Iran, which until now has stubbornly denied sponsoring Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Iranian“Shaheds” have already killed hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Tehran has already forgotten how Iranian cities were also victims of devastating air attacks during the Iran-Iraq war.

The transfer of ballistic weapons to an aggressor state is a contribution to the dramatic escalation of war, increasing the number of civilian casualties and hindering efforts to achieve peace.

Confirmation of Iran's ballistic weapons supply to the aggressor state will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations. Ukraine calls on its partners to put pressure on Iran, as well as to finally remove restrictions on the use of long-range weapons - at least to maintain parity.

RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA

The Russian Anastasia Trofimova's propaganda film Russians at War is scheduled to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film had already been shown at the Venice Film Festival.



The Russians at War film justifies Russian aggression and occupation of the territory of Ukraine and promotes Kremlin narratives to a wide audience.

Trofimova's film distorts or silences facts that are inconvenient for the Kremlin and cannot be considered objective.

This is an attempt to whitewash the reputation of the Russian invaders, who stained themselves with bloody war crimes. The film tries to evoke empathy, pity, and solidarity with the killers.

The film director, Trofimova, pretends to be neutral, objective, and even“oppositional” to win the trust of the Western audience. This is a typical method of Subtle Propaganda. We call to cancel the screening of the film at the International Film Festival in Toronto and to refuse to support Russian propaganda.