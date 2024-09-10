Shubhangi Atre Taste The Surreal India On The Roads

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) From the vibrant celebrations of Ganpati Visarjan to the serene beauty of tranquil lakes and lush green fields, Shubhangi Atre has taken her followers on a captivating journey through her diary.

Offering a delightful glimpse into her recent adventures, Shubhangi shared the charm of roadside dhaba, adding a touch of local flavor to her travel experiences.

The actress, who is currently seen portraying the role of Angoori in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', took to Instagram, where she has one million followers and shared a string of pictures from her travel album.

The first snap shows Ganpati Visarjan in a roadside lake.

There is a solo picture of Shubhangi, standing in the middle of a road, with lush green fields on both the sides. She is donning a pink shirt and white shorts.

We can also see a snap of a roadside dhaba, with rains lashing the surroundings.

The post is captioned as: "Some scenes feel completely surreal... #travelgram".

On the work front, Shubhangi began her acting career in 2007, with a role of Palchhin in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. One of the longest running television shows of Star Plus, it starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

She was then seen in a lead role in 'Kasturi'. After that, she essayed a negative character in 'Havan'.

In 2013, Shubhangi replaced Shilpa Shinde in the sitcom 'Chidiya Ghar'.

She is currently starring in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' which is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. The show stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Vidisha Srivastava in the lead roles.

The show airs on &TV.