Pensioner Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Public Transport Stop In Kherson
9/10/2024 7:18:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a Russian drone attack in Kherson. This occurred near a public transport stop.
“A 65-year-old man, who was injured as a result of rashists dropping explosives from a drone less than an hour ago in the Dniprovskyi district of the city near a public transport stop, has been hospitalized,” the Kherson City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.
As noted, the victim's condition is serious. He has suffered a mine and blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to both legs. Doctors are fighting for the life of the wounded.
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region yesterday, September 9.
