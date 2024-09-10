Tochytskyi, Canadian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Countering Russian Disinformation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi has discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of information policy and the fight against disinformation with Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc and the embassy's representatives.



According to the ministry's press service , the meeting participants emphasized the importance of completing the of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum, as it is an integral part of the struggle of Ukrainians to preserve their identity.

In addition, they discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Canada in countering Russian disinformation and fake reports at the institutional level.

“Ukrainians and Canadians share common values. We are grateful to Canada for its support in our struggle. It is important for us to deepen our cooperation with a partner who understands our culture and strategic goals,” Tochytskyi said.

Ukrainians in Toronto to protest against screening of Russians at War

In turn, Cmoc noted that“Cultural resistance and the struggle for cultural identity are, as we know, crucial factors that Ukraine is fighting for, and we all strive to protect them”.

The minister stressed that the Russian propaganda machine in its information war against the civilized world is trying to use all means, including cinema, to distort reality.

In this context, Tochytskyi highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts with Canadian partners to prevent the creation and distribution of products at international film festivals that justify the aggressor's crimes under the guise of "a deeper understanding of the war."

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian MPs have called on their Canadian counterparts to prevent the screening of Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova's propaganda film "Russians at War" at the Toronto International Film Festival.