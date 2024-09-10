Council Of Europe Condemns Russian Elections In Temporarily Occupied Crimea
9/10/2024 7:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Marc Cools, has condemned the conduct of so-called "elections" by Russia in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.
He said this in a statement published on the Council of Europe's website , Ukrinform reports.
"On behalf of the Congress, I condemn the illegal conduct of so-called elections by the Russian Federation in Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea and City of Sebastopol occupied by Russia since 2014. The results of these elections cannot be recognized, just like the elections in Russia itself which are not free and fair," the statement said.
Cools reiterated the Council of Europe's unwavering commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and added that "Crimea is Ukraine."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated earlier that the holding of "elections" by Russia in the occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol was a violation of the norms and principles of international law. The ministry said the results of the "elections" were null and void and the "elections" themselves illegitimate.
The EU also condemned these "elections," which Russia held in Crimea on September 6-8.
