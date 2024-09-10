Qatar-German Trade Hits QR7.1Bn Last Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Chairman, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, headed The Chamber's delegation, participating in the joint meeting of the executive office and Board of Directors of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and (Ghorfa) held yesterday in Berlin. The Chamber's delegation also included board members Dr. Khaled bin Klefeekh Al Hajri and Mr. Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The meeting discussed several issues related to the development of commercial and industrial cooperation between Germany and Arab countries, as well as ways to promote trade between both sides.

In his statement, Sheikh Khalifa, who is also the First Vice President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commended the economic relations between Germany and Arab countries, noting that these relations witnessed rapid development within the past few years.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted that the Arab-German trade amounted to €60bn in 2023 compared to €51bn in 2022, registering a 20 percent increase.

Sheikh Khalifa also noted that the Qatar-Germany trade volume in 2023 reached QR7.1bn (€1.8bn), reflecting a 4.4 percent increase compared to QR6.8bn (€1.7bn) in 2022. These numbers highlight Germany's significance as one of Qatar's most important trade partners, he concluded.