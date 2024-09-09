Paramount's 2024 Global Community Day Breaks Records: Employees Dedicate 20,000 Hours To Service In Unprecedented Outreach Effort

MENAFN - 3BL) Wednesday, June 12th marked Paramount's 28th annual Community Day. Paramount is thrilled to share that this year's global Community Day was the most impactful Paramount has ever hosted. Paramount employees came together in an extraordinary way, giving back to the communities we come from and serve.

Crystal Barnes, EVP of corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), noted“Community Day is one of my favorite initiatives of the year. And it's a moment that many of our employees love, too. It's a chance to come together as a Paramount team to support organizations around the world in the communities where we live and work. For 28 years, we've partnered with our community and senior leaders, ERGs, brands, and functions across the world to create opportunities to give back and truly make an impact. This year, there are so many ways to participate, and we hope you find an opportunity that is meaningful to you."

Some of this year's highlights include:



20,000 hours of volunteer service

Nearly 200 community projects

160+ organizations served across 46 global markets

Over a half-million lbs. of trash and invasive plants removed

72,000 meals prepped/packed/served

7,200 kits assembled across mental health & education Over 1,000 trees planted

Thank you to Paramount's Corporate Social Impact team and all our dedicated employees for making Paramount's 28th annual Community Day our best one yet.