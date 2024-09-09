Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler Earns His First Podium In Europe On The Nürburgring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dylan Medler at Nurburgring Sept 2024

Dylan Medler competed this past weekend in the Ferrari Challenge Europe series at the famous Nürburgring, gaining his first podium position in Europe.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Medler, who competes in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America series, competed this past weekend in the Ferrari Challenge Europe series at the famous Nürburgring, gaining his first podium position in Europe.Saturday morning began with a difficult qualifying session during which many drivers started the session on wet tires and finished on dry tires. Medler showed great pace both on wet and dry tires and qualified in third place.Medler had an excellent start in the race and ultimately finished the race in third place behind European star drivers Luca Ludwig and Giacomo Altoe. This was Medler's first podium in Europe. What a great accomplishment.Medler sustained damage to his car during the start of the Sunday race. Despite the damage to the front and sides of his car, which made the car unstable and very difficult to steer, Medler continued to fight the entire race and finished the race in 6th place. When asked after the race why he did not retire the damaged car, Medler replied:“I wanted to finish the race and fight till the end. No way I was going to give up."I want to thank The Collection - Ferrari of Miami, Project IV Motorsports and our European partner Pellin Racing for giving me a competitive car. We have proven this weekend that we can compete with the best sports car drivers in the world.“I love racing with Ferrari and I am grateful for all the opportunities Ferrari is giving me. I am looking forward to competing in the Ferrari Challenge Finali Mundiali in Imola in October. We will be ready.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car drivers Alessandro Balzam and Paulo Ruberti.Medler races with the Number 15 for The Collection - Ferrai of Miami.

Michael Hardware

Chelgate Limited

+44 7775 925274

...

