Pathfinder Digital Awarded US Air Force Contract For Satellite Terminals

PathFinder Digital

was awarded a contract by the United States Air Force for the delivery of PathFinder's Global Broadcast Service (GBS) satellite terminals.

PathFinder's solution is the BAT-GBS-85; a Ka/Ku band, airline checkable, flyaway terminal.

The BAT-GBS-85 has completed Army Strategic Command (ARSTRAT) Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) testing and is certified for operation on the WGS network.

In addition, the terminal received certification after completing rigorous Military Standard (MIL-STD) 810G environmental testing confirming its reliable operation when subjected to extreme conditions such as cold, heat, salt, humidity, dust, wind, vibration and shock.

The GBS program operates as a broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of data and video products for mission support and in theater information transfer.

PathFinder Digital's solution is operable anywhere on the GBS network.

"PathFinder's BAT-GBS-85 terminal is small, efficient, economical, and user friendly.

We are extremely pleased to be fielding these terminals with the United States Air Force for operation on the GBS network," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.



About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each program's communications requirements.

