G Square Launches Exclusive Combo Price Offer To Unlock Major Discounts On Premium Properties In Chennai And Coimbatore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India G Square, South India's premier plot promoter, has announced an exciting Combo Price Offer Campaign across its projects in Chennai and Coimbatore. The campaign offers customers exceptional discounts on select projects, such as G Square Dynasty in Mahabalipuram and G Square City 2.0 in Coimbatore, when they purchase from G Square properties across Chennai and Coimbatore.





G Square has announced Combo Price Offer Campaign across its projects in Chennai and Coimbatore





As part of this limited-time offer, customers who purchase a plot in G Square Harmony, Mayflower, G Square Atlantis, G Square Aurora, G Square Tranquil, or G Square Mayflower will be eligible to buy a plot in G Square Dynasty at a special discounted rate of Rs. 1500 per sq. ft from the actual price of Rs. 1990 per sq. ft. Similarly, customers who purchase a plot in G Square Aspire or G Square Pride can avail an exclusive offer on a plot in G Square City 2.0 at a discounted price of Rs. 8 Lakh per Cent , reduced from the actual price of Rs. 9.5 Lakh per Cent.





Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited , stated,“We've always been dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers, and this Combo Price Offer is a testament to that commitment. By connecting our premium projects in Chennai and Coimbatore, we're offering customers some of the best investment opportunities in these prime locations. For those investing in G Square projects across Chennai and Coimbatore, we're presenting an outstanding offer on plots in two of our major projects: G Square Dynasty in Mahabalipuram and G Square City 2.0 on the L&T Bypass in Coimbatore. Both of these projects are already undergoing significant infrastructural development and transformation, making now the perfect time to invest."





The Combo offer price in Chennai is as follows:



G Square Harmony on Poonamallee Highway (1000 Sq. ft.) + G Square Dynasty (1800 Sq. ft.) at a combo price of Rs. 87L

G Square Atlantis in Ambattur (900 Sq. ft.) + G Square Dynasty (1800 Sq. ft.) at a combo price of Rs. 97L

G Square Aurora in Navalur (1500 Sq. ft.) + G Square Dyanasty (1800 Sq. ft.) at a combo price of Rs. 1.24 Cr

G Square Mayflower in Madhavaram (1350 Sq. ft.) + G Square Dyanasty (1800 Sq. ft.) at a combo price of Rs. 1.28 Cr G Square Tranquil in Uthandi, ECR (2400 Sq. ft.) + G Square Dyanasty (1800 Sq. ft.) at a combo price of Rs. 1.59 Cr





The Combo offer price in Coimbatore is as follows:



G Square Aspire in Nanjundapuram (3.5 Cent) + G Square City 2.0 (1.5 Cent) at a combo offer price of Rs. 93 L G Square Pride in TVS Nagar (3.5 Cent) + G Square City 2.0 (1.5 Cent) at a combo offer price of Rs. 92 L





For more details on the Combo Price Offer and to secure your dream plot, visit the G Square sales offices in Chennai or Coimbatore or check out the official website. .





