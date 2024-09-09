Uzbekistan's Political Parties Hold Conventions In Run-Up To Midterm Elections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adoption of electoral platforms, nomination of candidates, setting of campaign agendas

NGO Yuksalish (Rise) movement of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT,

Uzbekistan, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With only seven weeks remaining before Uzbekistan's citizens head to the in the country's first legislative election under the country's 2023 constitution, the five parties qualified to compete in the October 27 poll have hold their party conventions from September 4-7. Delegates, local functionaries, and existing MPs from around the country gathered in Tashkent representing:

Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople – Liberal Democratic Party ofUzbekistan;Democratic Party "Milliy Tiklanish";Ecological Party of Uzbekistan;People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan;Social Democratic Party "Adolat"

Bobur Bekmurodov, Chairman of NGO Yuksalish movement and current MP, put these party conventions into context:

"While these gatherings lacked the fanfare of their American counterparts in Chicago and Milwaukee earlier this summer, they nonetheless served the same essential functions: 1) adopting official party platforms, 2) nominating candidates, and 3) setting the strategic plans for the homestretch of the campaigns, which will take into account a review of the achievements and shortcomings of activities from the previous election cycle."

Last month, the CEC approved the participation of the aforementioned five parties that will elect a total of 150 MPs (deputies to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis) and almost 6,000 members of local Councils of People's Deputies, known as Kengashes. The election will be conducted using a hybrid model similar to that of Germany, in which half of the 150 seats are selected by constituency "first past the post" and the other half proportionally via national party lists with a 7% threshold.

In the conventions that took place last week, each party has nominated a candidate in every constituency, for a total of 375 (75 * 5) candidates, plus a 100-strong national party list, for a total of 500 candidates vying for proportional representation. Notably, compliance with the Electoral Code that was modified in the wake of last year's constitutional referendum, requires that 40% of candidates be women.

Bekmurodov added, "We expect this election to be the most impactful midterm poll that the country has yet seen. Uzbekistan is reforming constantly and becoming a country in which the state serves the people, not the other way around. Political parties play a crucial role in advocating for and delivering better services to citizens and these conventions have set the stage."

About NGO Yuksalish

NGO Yuksalish is a national movement in the Republic of Uzbekistan that unites citizens, compatriots living abroad and non-governmental non-profit organizations on a voluntary basis in order to support the implementation of the government's reform agenda.

Its main goals include supporting development of all aspects of civic society, establishing an open dialogue with the public and the business community, as well as promotion of social and economic development at the national, regional and international levels, among others. The movement also provides help to enhancing the role of NGOs in protecting human rights and freedoms, in addition to providing and mobilizing administrative and financial resources for NGOs.

