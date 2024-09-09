Rehabtronics To Join Pressuresmart Consortium For Advancing Pressure Injury Prevention Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rehabtronics , a leader in advancing neurostimulation technology, is joining the PressureSmart Consortium in collaboration with six leading partners - Medtronic, Swift Medical, Thrive Health, Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute), Excelar, and Providence Care Ventures. This innovative project, co-funded by DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, aims to revolutionize the prevention, early detection, and management of pressure injuries (PIs).

Pressure injuries, which affect 26% of patients in Canadian healthcare settings, significantly diminish the patient's quality of life and lead to costly, extended hospital stays. Rehabtronics' proprietary technology Prelivia is designed to protect patients from pressure injuries by stimulating blood circulation, thereby increasing tissue oxygenation, and decreasing pressure induced tissue damage.

Rehabtronics, a leader in advancing neurostimulation technology, is joining the PressureSmart Consortium, which aims to revolutionize the prevention, early detection, and management of pressure injuries.

Pressure injuries, which affect 26% of patients in Canadian healthcare settings, significantly diminish the patient's quality of life and lead to costly, extended hospital stays. Rehabtronics' proprietary technology Prelivia is designed to protect patients from pressure injuries by stimulating blood circulation, thereby increasing tissue oxygenation, and decreasing pressure induced tissue damage.

"We are pleased to collaborate with leading experts in advancing our mission to transform pressure injury care' states Rahul Samant, CEO of Rehabtronics. "The integration of our Prelivia technology into the PressureSmart platform provides a cost-effective intervention for patients at risk or showing early signs of pressure injuries. Partnering with other technology leaders also allows us to leverage our combined strengths and deliver a scalable, comprehensive solution for managing pressure injuries."

In addition to its Prelivia early intervention technology, Rehabtronics will develop an AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) model for the prediction of new and progressing hospital-acquired pressure injuries. This will enable nursing resources to be focused on the patients most in need.



"AI will revolutionize global health care systems by providing greater access and better outcomes for Canadians and for people around the world," says Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "DIGITAL is proud to co-invest alongside Canadian innovators to support partnerships such as the PressureSmart project team to amplify Canadian industry expertise in building relevant AI solutions that advance human health while building global commercial pathways for Canadian companies."



With a total budget of over 22 million, the PressureSmart project will enable clinicians and caregivers to track patient positioning, identify high-risk areas for PIs, and facilitate early intervention. This cohesive solution aims to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life, reduce clinical staff burden, and provide a scalable approach to address PI (Pressure Injuries) care.

About Rehabtronics

Rehabtronics is on a mission to develop innovative technologies that improve patient care. Prelivia, the company's newest product, is designed to alleviate pressure injuries, one of the deadliest hospital-acquired injuries. By leveraging innovative neurostimulation and AI/ML models, Rehabtronics aims to transform the management of pressure injuries, enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare resources. .

