Tasleeh Holding Celebrates a Decade of Success at ADIHEX 2024 with Prestigious Award

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Tasleeh Holding announced its successful participation in the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian (ADIHEX) 2024, marking its tenth consecutive year at this prestigious global event. The company was honored with a significant accolade, underscoring its dedication to excellence, craftsmanship, and a relentless pursuit of innovation.



On the final day of the exhibition, Tasleeh Holding received the esteemed "Best Design in Hunting and Shooting Guns & Equipment" award in the firearms sector. This recognition celebrates both a decade of industry excellence and its 10th anniversary with this remarkable achievement.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, CEO of Tasleeh Holding stated, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to our pursuit of innovation and excellence in the hunting and shooting industry. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, this award serves as a reminder of our journey, our commitment to our customers, and the hard work of our team. We look forward to setting new standards in the market and thank everyone who has been a part of our success story."



Al Matrooshi added, "The Tasleeh Holding pavilion attracted distinguished guests, including Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and esteemed visitors, who shared positive feedback on our showcased products, such as world-class firearms, high-precision hunting rifles, and a diverse range of airsoft and air guns."



As ADIHEX 2024 draws to a close, Tasleeh Holding looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, committed to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality in hunting and shooting equipment.



MENAFN09092024003390011655ID1108651905