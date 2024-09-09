Palestinian Establishments Praise Kuwaiti Humanitarian Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- A number of Palestinian establishments praised, Monday, the humanitarian role of Kuwait via its Red Crescent and various societies during the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7.

This was on the 10th anniversary of the United Nations naming of Kuwait a humanitarian center.

Health authorities' director Dr. Mahmoud Hamad called Kuwait a paragon of humanitarian work, and commended its ongoing support since the beginning of the war on Palestinian people.

This support encompassed establishment of field hospitals, renovating health centers, supporting cadres, providing medical equipment, and ambulances, all of which contributed to preventing total collapse of health system and saved hundreds of lives.

Chief of Kuwait hospital in Gaza Dr. Suhaib Al-Hems took note of the Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge, caravans, or ships that were urgently sent to provide necessary assistance, and appreciated the people of Kuwait and its leaders for their unwavering stance by Palestinian issue.

President of developmental Wafa institute Muhaisen Attawineh told KUNA that this 10th anniversary comes at a difficult time with grueling circumstances, and the naming of Kuwait as a humanitarian center was embodied in its exceptional support, via KRCS and a host of charity societies. transport of medication, foodstuff, necessary equipment.

He added that the aid provided, in transport of medication, foodstuff and necessary equipment, was not momentary but is continuous.

Weaam Charity chief Mohammad Abumari mentioned to KUNA that Kuwaiti establishments help remodel tens of water wells, and installed solar systems to operate, to quench thirst as well as support the health system.

Charity work is part of the day-to-day in Kuwait, he added, expressing deep gratitude and wishing Kuwait continuous safety and peace. (end)

