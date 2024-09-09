The endogenous bubble

David P. Goldman writes that tech crashed due to disappointing data and concerns over the sustainability of AI investments. Despite high valuations, Nvidia's forward P/E of 70 reflects belief in AI's potential, though Goldman warns of a bubble.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.