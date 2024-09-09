(MENAFN- Asia Times)
The endogenous bubble
David P. Goldman writes that tech Stocks crashed due to disappointing manufacturing data and concerns over the sustainability of AI investments. Despite high valuations, Nvidia's forward P/E of 70 reflects market belief in AI's potential, though Goldman warns of a bubble.
