School Year Commences In West Bank, Gazan Children Deprived Of Education
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The new school year commenced on Monday in the West bank while children in Gaza Strip are deprived of their right to education for the second year in a row by Israeli occupation.
Palestinian Ministry of Education stated that 10,000 students have been martyred since the beginning of the aggression, 15,000 wounded and 19,000 had to evacuate Gaza.
Around 400 schoolteachers were also killed and 90 percent of public schools completely destroyed.
However, the Ministry asserted, despite this they are setting forth with hope towards providing education and opportunities for the children of Gaza via either virtual schools or entry into West Bank schools.
Determination drives the provision of education even if it was in dilapidated tents, read the statement, as the right to education is not a mere luxury or raised slogans. (end)
nq
MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.