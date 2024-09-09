Salik Strengthens CSR Commitment With Support To Al Jalila Foundation For Childhood Cancer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The initiative aligns with Dubai efforts to elevate the quality of healthcare provided to patients within its healthcare facilities.'

Dubai, 9 September 2024: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has donated 200,000AED to Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the Giving mission of Dubai Health, to support the care of young cancer patients. Coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, this contribution underscores Salik's commitment to enhancing community wellbeing, particularly in promoting children's health. The donation will help fund the treatment of young patients at Dubai Health's Al Jalila Children's Hospital, the first children's hospital in the UAE.

The donation was presented during a visit to Al Jalila Children's Hospital where a plaque in honor of Salik's generous contribution will be placed on The Giving Wall. A delegation from Salik Company, led by the CEO Ibrahim Haddad, then visited young patients. The delegation was received by Dr. Abdullah Al Khayat, the CEO of Al Jalila Children's, Dr. Mohammed Al Awadhi, the Deputy CEO of Al Jalila Children's and Latifa Hospital.

Ibrahim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said,“At Salik, community wellbeing is part of our DNA, and our Corporate Social Responsibility is not a mere commitment, rather we view it as an essential investment for a prosperous future. Through our support for this important cause, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of young patients, ensuring they receive the exceptional care they deserve.

This further reaffirms Salik's dedication to securing the health of future generations, laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow, and fulfilling our responsibility to the broader community”.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Salik for their significant contribution to support cancer patients at Al Jalila Children's Hospital. Their generous support ensures that we are better equipped to tackle the challenges of childhood cancer, providing our young patients with comprehensive and cutting-edge medical services.”



Al Jalila Children's Hospital, the first dedicated children's hospital in the UAE, is an ultramodern paediatric hospital that aims to be the driving force behind the tertiary and quaternary care facility in the region. The hospital is a place where smart technology and design converge to enhance patient care and outcomes.

Through this initiative, Salik aims to bolster the hospital's ability to provide world-class medical care and essential support to children suffering from cancer. Salik's efforts to raise awareness about childhood cancer serve as an urgent reminder for both organisations and individuals to unite for the crucial fight against this disease.