Karnataka: 7 waterfalls to visit in Karnataka THIS September

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka is home to some of India's most stunning waterfalls, offering nature lovers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. From dense forests to steep cliffs, these falls are worth traveling to witness the majestic beauty of cascading water

Karnataka is home to some of India's most stunning waterfalls, offering nature lovers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. Here are 7 waterfalls you MUST visit

Jog Falls, India's second-highest plunge waterfall, cascades 830 feet in the Western Ghats. Created by the Sharavathi River, it's a breathtaking natural wonder

Located near Coorg, Abbey Falls is a popular tourist attraction nestled amidst coffee plantations. The gushing waters create a picturesque setting, especially during monsoon

One of the oldest hydroelectric stations in India, Shivanasamudra Falls is formed by the Kaveri River splitting into two cascades

Tucked in the Brahmagiri Range, Irupu Falls is a sacred spot with religious significance. A popular destination for trekkers, its pristine beauty is amplified during monsoons

Gokak Falls resembles Niagara Falls, as the Ghataprabha River tumbles over a sandstone cliff. The reddish rocks and surrounding greenery offer a dramatic contrast

Also known as Lushington Falls, Unchalli Falls drops 380 feet into a deep valley, hidden amidst thick forests. Its raw and untamed beauty makes it one of Karnataka's lesser-known

Located near Yellapur, Sathodi Falls is an offbeat gem surrounded by dense forests. Its cascading waters form a small pool below, creating a peaceful environment