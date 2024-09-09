Karnataka: 7 Waterfalls To Visit In Karnataka THIS September
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka is home to some of India's most stunning waterfalls, offering nature lovers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. From dense forests to steep cliffs, these falls are worth traveling to witness the majestic beauty of cascading water
Karnataka is home to some of India's most stunning waterfalls, offering nature lovers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. Here are 7 waterfalls you MUST visit
Jog Falls, India's second-highest plunge waterfall, cascades 830 feet in the Western Ghats. Created by the Sharavathi River, it's a breathtaking natural wonder
Located near Coorg, Abbey Falls is a popular tourist attraction nestled amidst coffee plantations. The gushing waters create a picturesque setting, especially during monsoon
One of the oldest hydroelectric stations in India, Shivanasamudra Falls is formed by the Kaveri River splitting into two cascades
Tucked in the Brahmagiri Range, Irupu Falls is a sacred spot with religious significance. A popular destination for trekkers, its pristine beauty is amplified during monsoons
Gokak Falls resembles Niagara Falls, as the Ghataprabha River tumbles over a sandstone cliff. The reddish rocks and surrounding greenery offer a dramatic contrast
Also known as Lushington Falls, Unchalli Falls drops 380 feet into a deep valley, hidden amidst thick forests. Its raw and untamed beauty makes it one of Karnataka's lesser-known
Located near Yellapur, Sathodi Falls is an offbeat gem surrounded by dense forests. Its cascading waters form a small pool below, creating a peaceful environment
MENAFN09092024007385015968ID1108650950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.