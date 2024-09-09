Liquid Adhesives Market To Hit USD 54.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liquid Adhesives size is expected to register 3.3% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing adoption of liquid adhesives in and building materials.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Adhesives is estimated to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Advances in healthcare applications and rising demand in end-use industries will propel industry growth over 2024–2032. Innovations in medical adhesives, such as those used in surgical procedures and wound care, are expanding the scope and effectiveness of liquid adhesives. Also, the increasing use of liquid adhesives across various industries, including automotive, construction, and packaging, is fueling market growth. These factors together highlight the evolving need for advanced, high-performance adhesive solutions in both medical and industrial applications.

For instance, in March 2024, TELA Bio introduced Laparoscopic and LIQUIFIX Precision Open Hernia Mesh Fixation Devices, LIQUIFIX FIX8, in the US, offering advanced liquid adhesive solutions for precise and effective hernia repair. This development highlights the increasing demand for advanced adhesives that offer precision, effectiveness, and performance in critical applications such as hernia repair. It underscores a trend towards more sophisticated adhesive technologies tailored for specific medical needs, potentially driving innovation and expansion in the liquid adhesives market. Additionally, this move could stimulate interest and investment in high-performance adhesives across other healthcare and industrial applications.

Glass substrate to gain favor

The glass segment will secure a considerable market share between 2024 and 2032, attributed to the widespread use of adhesives in glass manufacturing and applications. Liquid adhesives are essential for bonding glass in various sectors, including construction, automotive, and consumer electronics. Their ability to provide strong, clear, and durable bonds makes them ideal for both structural and decorative glass applications. As demand for high-quality glass products increases, the need for effective liquid adhesives continues to drive growth in this segment.

Automotive & Transportation to retain a significant end-use segment

Liquid adhesives market size from automotive & transportation segment will experience marked growth by 2032, owing to the sector's need for strong, reliable bonding solutions. Liquid adhesives are crucial for assembling and repairing automotive components, offering durability and flexibility essential for vehicle performance and safety. With the automotive industry's ongoing focus on lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, the demand for high-performance liquid adhesives will rise, reinforcing the segment's leading position in the market.

North America to achieve a substantial share

North America liquid adhesives market will expand at a remarkable market CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by its strong industrial base and significant demand across various sectors. The region's robust automotive, construction, and healthcare industries drive the need for high-performance adhesives. Additionally, North America's emphasis on technological innovation and product development supports market growth. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on cutting-edge adhesive solutions, North America will remain a central contributor to the global market.

Liquid Adhesives Market Players

Companies including DIC Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bostik SA, Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Beardow Adams, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd. Jowat SE, and Mapei S.p.A., are operating in the market.

Companies are expanding their share through strategic innovations and broadening product portfolios. By investing in research and development, they are creating advanced adhesives with improved properties such as stronger bonds, faster curing times, and enhanced resistance to environmental factors. These companies are also pursuing strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and global expansions to enhance their market reach. Their focus on meeting diverse application needs across industries like automotive, construction, and healthcare is solidifying their competitive positions and driving market growth.

In June 2022, Toyo-Morton introduced new epoxy silane-free laminating adhesives, including solvent-based Tomoflex and the solvent-free Ecoad series. These food-safe adhesives are designed for diverse multilayer flexible packaging applications, such as dry food and liquid pouches.

