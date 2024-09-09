Kuwait Emir Accepts Oil Minister's Resignation, Appoints Finance Minister As Acting Oil Chief
(MENAFN- IANS) Kuwait City, Sep 9 (IANS) Kuwaiti Emir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Emir appointed Nora Al-Fassam, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and investment Affairs, as acting Oil Minister on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Al-Atiqi has been the Oil Minister since January 17, as part of the government formed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
Al-Fassam assumed her role in the government of incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, which was established on May 12.
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially assumed the role of Emir of Kuwait in December last year, taking an oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly.
He succeeded the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86 on December 16.
Sheikh Mishal is the 17th ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.
