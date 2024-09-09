Kareena Kapoor Drips Royalty In Fiery Red Indian Wear

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every-inch regal dressed in a fiery red Indian wear as she stepped out for Ganapati celebrations.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images, including a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The wore a fiery red salwar suit with drizzles by couturier Sabyasachi.

She completed her look with chunky chandelier earrings and subtle make-up with smokey eyes. Saif channeled his inner Bengali spirit as he chose to wear a maroon silk kurta paired with a dhoti.

The diva chose to just drop a heart emoji for the caption.

Recently, Kareena revealed that a“hot bag” rescued her from shooting in“every weather.”

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared three photographs from the sets of her upcoming film“The Buckingham Murders.”

In the images, Kareena is wearing a thick bomber jacket with her arms wrapped around. The last picture had the actress holding on to a hot bag.

“Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, hahaha. #7daystogo #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on September 13,” she wrote.

“The Buckingham Murders” is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for 'Aligarh', 'Shahid' and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The upcoming film follows the character Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 13.

Kareena also has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline which marks her return to the 'Singham' franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and will release on November 1.