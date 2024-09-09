Climate Change Drives Need For 'Green Economy' Development, Says Minister Jabbarov
Akbar Novruz
Global climate change, dwindling natural resources, and rising
demand necessitate the development of a "green economy," stated
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during the "Role of
Small and Medium Business in the Green Economy" conference in Baku,
organized with the support of the Ministries of Economy, Ecology,
and Natural Resources, and the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SMB), Azernews reports.
"This, in turn, has become an important factor for the
sustainable development of every country. It is no coincidence that
one of the National Priorities defined by President Ilham Aliyev is
'Clean environment and green growth country," the Minister said. He
noted that the government is actively implementing relevant
measures as part of the 2022-2026 socio-economic development
strategy.
Highlighting the significance of ongoing efforts, Jabbarov
continued, "In the Year of Solidarity for a Green World and on the
eve of COP29, important events of this kind are being held in our
country. The current conference is a continuation of this and
covers current issues." He emphasized the importance of increasing
the application of environmentally friendly technologies, promoting
"green" production, recycling, and restoring polluted areas.
"In short, we must achieve economic progress and increase social
welfare based on the principle of protecting the environment,"
Jabbarov added, underscoring the crucial role of the private
sector, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). "The
main goal of today's conference is to promote the green SME concept
in the transition to a green economy," he concluded.
