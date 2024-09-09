Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region and wounded five others on Sunday, September 8.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, "on September 8, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region - in Cherkaske."
The total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (2,739 killed and 5,998 wounded) does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Early on September 8, Russian forces shelled the village of Cherkaske in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions from a multiple rocket launcher, killing three people and wounding two others.
