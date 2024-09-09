Azerbaijan's Digital Transformation: Achievements And Steps For Continued Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the era of modern globalization, one of the most pivotal and strategic objectives for the global is the shift toward a digital economy. The proliferation of information and communication technologies (ICT) has profoundly influenced the global economic landscape, catalyzing the emergence of the digital economy.

The swift integration of digital technologies into various economic sectors highlights the necessity of evolving from traditional goal-setting and strategic planning to prioritizing digital transformation. The digital economy has become a fundamental driver of innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth on a global scale.

Azerbaijan is actively advancing in this digital transformation. A notable development is the upcoming implementation of the "Polyhedron-Digital Radar of Azerbaijan," a national digitization rating system. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the country's digitization efforts, enabling Azerbaijan to benchmark its progress and enhance its digital infrastructure.

During his speech at the event "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation," held in Baku as part of the "29 Climate Talks: The Road to COP29" program on September 4, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, discussed these advancements.

Aliyev highlighted that various global rating indices evaluate the state of digitization in countries, and Azerbaijan aims to achieve high rankings in these reports. However, he also emphasized the need for a measurement approach tailored to Azerbaijan's specific needs. Consequently, a national evaluation methodology, known as the "Polyhedron" approach-measurement mechanism, has been developed. This methodology, adapted to Azerbaijan's digital development concept, combines three main directions with other fundamental issues. The "Polyhedron" will be assessed across nine different components, and there is an intention to share this approach-methodology with other countries and organizations. The platform will be introduced to the public soon.

The Digital Document Circulation subsystem, developed and implemented by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, has seen significant progress. Currently, 1,083 institutions, including state bodies and subordinate sub-institutions, are integrated into this subsystem. More than 500,000 documents have been exchanged between institutions through the system, which not only enhances the efficiency of document exchanges but also minimizes paper usage. The subsystem's functionality has been expanded to include inter-institutional information on documents, starting with the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and is being extended to other institutions. New features, such as updates on document status and cancellations, are improving communication and efficiency.

Positive aspects of digitization in Azerbaijan

Enhanced efficiency: The Digital Document Circulation subsystem has significantly increased the efficiency of document exchanges between institutions, reducing the time and resources spent on handling physical documents.

Reduced paper usage: The shift to digital documentation has minimized paper consumption, contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing costs associated with paper and printing.

Improved transparency and tracking: The new functionalities allow for real-time updates on document status, cancellations, and other processes, enhancing transparency and enabling better tracking of document flow.

Increased integration: The expansion of the Digital Document Circulation subsystem to 1,083 institutions demonstrates the successful integration of digital solutions across various government bodies, fostering a more cohesive digital infrastructure.

Necessary measures for further improvement

Expansion of digital services: To fully leverage the benefits of digitization, further expansion of digital services across additional sectors and institutions is needed. This will ensure comprehensive digital coverage and accessibility.

Training and capacity building: Continuous training and capacity building for government officials and staff are essential to effectively utilize new digital tools and systems.

Public awareness and engagement: Increasing public awareness and engagement regarding digital services and tools will facilitate smoother transitions and encourage wider adoption of digital solutions.

Ongoing evaluation and adaptation: Regular evaluation of the digitization strategy and methodologies, such as the "Polyhedron," will help identify areas for improvement and ensure that the digital infrastructure evolves in line with global standards and national needs.

Security and data protection: As digitization advances, ensuring robust security measures and data protection protocols is crucial to safeguard sensitive information and maintain public trust.

The Digital Document Circulation subsystem, developed in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 2279, dated August 1, 2023, exemplifies Azerbaijan's commitment to a "Paperless Government." By facilitating real-time, secure document exchanges between state bodies, Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its digital transformation journey.

In summary, the transition to a digital economy represents a critical and strategic goal within the framework of modern globalization. The widespread adoption of information and communication technologies has not only reshaped the global economic landscape but also underscored the importance of embracing digital transformation. As digital mechanisms continue to permeate deeper into economic structures, focusing on the digital economy becomes essential for driving innovation, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering sustained economic growth. To remain at the forefront of this global shift, it is imperative for nations to strategically prioritize digital initiatives and adapt their economic frameworks accordingly.