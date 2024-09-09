Azerbaijan's Digital Transformation: Achievements And Steps For Continued Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In the era of modern globalization, one of the most pivotal and
strategic objectives for the global Economy is the shift toward a
digital economy. The proliferation of information and communication
technologies (ICT) has profoundly influenced the global economic
landscape, catalyzing the emergence of the digital economy.
The swift integration of digital technologies into various
economic sectors highlights the necessity of evolving from
traditional goal-setting and strategic planning to prioritizing
digital transformation. The digital economy has become a
fundamental driver of innovation, competitiveness, and economic
growth on a global scale.
Azerbaijan is actively advancing in this digital transformation.
A notable development is the upcoming implementation of the
"Polyhedron-Digital Radar of Azerbaijan," a national digitization
rating system. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive
assessment of the country's digitization efforts, enabling
Azerbaijan to benchmark its progress and enhance its digital
infrastructure.
During his speech at the event "Paperless Government:
Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation," held in
Baku as part of the "29 Climate Talks: The Road to COP29" program
on September 4, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Management
Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, discussed these
advancements.
Aliyev highlighted that various global rating indices evaluate
the state of digitization in countries, and Azerbaijan aims to
achieve high rankings in these reports. However, he also emphasized
the need for a measurement approach tailored to Azerbaijan's
specific needs. Consequently, a national evaluation methodology,
known as the "Polyhedron" approach-measurement mechanism, has been
developed. This methodology, adapted to Azerbaijan's digital
development concept, combines three main directions with other
fundamental issues. The "Polyhedron" will be assessed across nine
different components, and there is an intention to share this
approach-methodology with other countries and organizations. The
platform will be introduced to the public soon.
The Digital Document Circulation subsystem, developed and
implemented by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, has
seen significant progress. Currently, 1,083 institutions, including
state bodies and subordinate sub-institutions, are integrated into
this subsystem. More than 500,000 documents have been exchanged
between institutions through the system, which not only enhances
the efficiency of document exchanges but also minimizes paper
usage. The subsystem's functionality has been expanded to include
inter-institutional information on documents, starting with the
Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, and is being extended to other institutions. New
features, such as updates on document status and cancellations, are
improving communication and efficiency.
Positive aspects of digitization in
Azerbaijan
Enhanced efficiency: The Digital Document Circulation subsystem
has significantly increased the efficiency of document exchanges
between institutions, reducing the time and resources spent on
handling physical documents.
Reduced paper usage: The shift to digital documentation has
minimized paper consumption, contributing to environmental
sustainability and reducing costs associated with paper and
printing.
Improved transparency and tracking: The new functionalities
allow for real-time updates on document status, cancellations, and
other processes, enhancing transparency and enabling better
tracking of document flow.
Increased integration: The expansion of the Digital Document
Circulation subsystem to 1,083 institutions demonstrates the
successful integration of digital solutions across various
government bodies, fostering a more cohesive digital
infrastructure.
Necessary measures for further improvement
Expansion of digital services: To fully leverage the benefits of
digitization, further expansion of digital services across
additional sectors and institutions is needed. This will ensure
comprehensive digital coverage and accessibility.
Training and capacity building: Continuous training and capacity
building for government officials and staff are essential to
effectively utilize new digital tools and systems.
Public awareness and engagement: Increasing public awareness and
engagement regarding digital services and tools will facilitate
smoother transitions and encourage wider adoption of digital
solutions.
Ongoing evaluation and adaptation: Regular evaluation of the
digitization strategy and methodologies, such as the "Polyhedron,"
will help identify areas for improvement and ensure that the
digital infrastructure evolves in line with global standards and
national needs.
Security and data protection: As digitization advances, ensuring
robust security measures and data protection protocols is crucial
to safeguard sensitive information and maintain public trust.
The Digital Document Circulation subsystem, developed in
accordance with Presidential Decree No. 2279, dated August 1, 2023,
exemplifies Azerbaijan's commitment to a "Paperless Government." By
facilitating real-time, secure document exchanges between state
bodies, Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its digital
transformation journey.
In summary, the transition to a digital economy represents a
critical and strategic goal within the framework of modern
globalization. The widespread adoption of information and
communication technologies has not only reshaped the global
economic landscape but also underscored the importance of embracing
digital transformation. As digital mechanisms continue to permeate
deeper into economic structures, focusing on the digital economy
becomes essential for driving innovation, enhancing
competitiveness, and fostering sustained economic growth. To remain
at the forefront of this global shift, it is imperative for nations
to strategically prioritize digital initiatives and adapt their
economic frameworks accordingly.
