Three Israelis Killed In Shooting Incident At Palestinian Karamah Crossing
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: Three people were killed in a shooting incident at the Palestinian Karamah Crossing on Sunday, which connects the occupied West bank and Jordan.
Israel's emergency medical service said that three Israelis were killed in the shooting incident, while the Occupation forces said that the perpetrator was also killed.
Meanwhile, the Jordanian Ministry of Interior said that official bodies are investigating the shooting incident that took place on the other side of the King Hussein Bridge Border Crossing, with the Jordanian Public Security Directorate saying that the bridge has been closed to travelers until future notice.
MENAFN08092024000063011010ID1108649635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.