Three Israelis Killed In Shooting Incident At Palestinian Karamah Crossing

Occupied Jerusalem: Three people were killed in a shooting incident at the Palestinian Karamah Crossing on Sunday, which connects the occupied West and Jordan.

Israel's emergency medical service said that three Israelis were killed in the shooting incident, while the forces said that the perpetrator was also killed.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian of Interior said that official bodies are investigating the shooting incident that took place on the other side of the King Hussein Bridge Border Crossing, with the Jordanian Public Security Directorate saying that the bridge has been closed to travelers until future notice.