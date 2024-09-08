President Zelensky:“Our Main Focus Now Is To Strengthen Positions Of Ukraine”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main focus now, at the beginning of the fall, is to strengthen Ukraine's position as much as possible, as well as protect Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address on September 8, Ukrinform saw.

“Our main focus now, at the beginning of the fall, is to strengthen the positions of Ukraine and Ukrainians as much as possible, protect our cities and villages from Russian terror, and, of course, provide more capabilities for our warriors on the frontlines,” the head of state said.

According to him, these are first of all Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the Kurakhove directions, as well as other areas of the highest concentration of Russian forces.

"I thank every brigade, every unit that holds their positions with true resilience," Ukrainian President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 95 combat clashes have taken place along the frontlines over the past day, with Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions being the hottest.