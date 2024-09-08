Poland's Envoy Shown Aftermath Of Russian Attack On Lviv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pawel Kowal, Ukraine's recovery envoy in Poland's government, visited Lviv to see the aftermath of the Russian missile attack on September 4.
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The government of Poland will soon make a decision regarding its participation in the restoration of buildings destroyed in Lviv, which are a historical heritage," the city mayor said.
Read also: Debris from Shahed UAV causes fire near Lviv community
The Polish official was shown the consequences of Russia's missile attacks.
"Pawel is gathering all the information and will report to Prime Minister Tusk about his visit tomorrow," Sadovyi said.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, soon, Poland will develop a plan to help Lviv rebuild its infrastructure, which was destroyed by the Russian missile attack on September 4.
MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108649845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.