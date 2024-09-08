War Update: 148 Clashes Along Frontlines, Russia's Losses In Pokrovsk Sector Over 300 People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 8, as many as 148 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place on the battlefield, with the enemy's being the fiercest in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

As Ukrinform reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 22:00 Sunday, September

8.

"Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat clashes have occurred, the invaders have carried out 60 using 79 glide bombs, 473 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 2,768 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas using various types of weapons," the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders carried out three attacks near Vovchansk throughout the day. Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy's assaults, another battle is still ongoing. According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses amounted to 59 people killed and wounded over the past day; two cars, four pieces of special equipment, and 37 UAVs were destroyed, In addition, two artillery systems, a tank, and three armored fighting vehicles of the enemy were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Myasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka.

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman sector, attempted to advance towards Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna; currently, two engagements are underway.

In the Siversk sector on September 8, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy's assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Hryhorivka. Currently, battles are still going on in three locations.

Eight combat clashes occurred in the Kramatorsk sector. The invaders were active near Andriivka, Maiske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Klishchiivka. Seven attempts by the enemy to suppress Ukrainian units turned out to be useless, one attack is ongoing. The situation is under control.

Supported by aviation, the enemy attempted 17 times to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the Toretsk sector. Throughout the day, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York, Toretsk, Nelipivka and Druzhba. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults, four attacks are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, 29 offensive and assault operation of the enemy have been rebuffed by the Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold the assigned positions. According to preliminary data, Russians' casualties in the sector totaled 314 killed and wounded, one invader was captured, one UAV and ten vehicles were destroyed by the Ukrainian servicemen. In addition, two howitzers, two tanks, one car and one mortar were damaged.

As of now, 25 combat clashes have been recorded in the Kurakhove sector. The invaders remain active, trying to advance near Krasnohorivka, Dolynivka, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 20 attacks, five assaults are still ongoing.

Two engagements took place in Vremivka sector near Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy's attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

"Today, the soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa should be commended for their effective combat work," the General Staff of the Armed Forces concluded.