After Russian Attack On Poltava, 220 Wounded Remain In Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian missile attack on the Institute of Communications in Poltava, 220 wounded people are still receiving inpatient treatment, among them there are people with severe injuries.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address on September 8, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Just after the strike on the Poltava Institute of Communications, 220 wounded are still receiving inpatient treatment. Among them are people with severe and very severe injuries. I thank all the doctors and nurses who are doing everything they can to help and to save as many lives as possible," Ukrainian President said.

The President also acknowledged the rescuers – the entire team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, as well as in all the other regions where Russia is directing its missiles and drones.

"The Dnipropetrovsk region – especially Nikopol, Pavlohrad, our other cities, our other communities, our Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Mykolaiv region, Lviv and Lviv region, Sumy region, and everywhere in Ukraine, our people and all the necessary services are working to rescue, help, and restore, " Zelensky emphasized.

The President extended his great gratitude to all the workers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, especially Anatolii Vasylenko, Oleksandr Skakun, Oleksandr Yaremenko, Vladyslav Yurchenko, Mykola Pavlovskyi, Viktor Kuzmenko, Ihor Lytvyshko, Oleksandr Bidanets, Roman Bykhovyi, and Ihor Postavnyi. "Thank you, guys! And also to the officers of the National Police of Ukraine in the Poltava region who assisted in the rescue operation – thank you all, and especially Yevhen Liabakh, Petro Skichko, Darya Kurylo and Mykhailo Lukoshyn," Zelensky added.

"Thank you to everyone who works and fights for Ukraine, for our people and our interests, the interests of our state, the Ukrainian state. Every day, every week must make Ukraine stronger," the head of state concluded.

As reported, on September 3, Russian troops struck Poltava with two ballistic missiles. As of September 8, the death toll has increased to 58.