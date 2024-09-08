Work Is Underway Towards New Agreements With Partners Regarding Ammunition And Funding Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week brought new agreements with partners regarding ammunition, as well as funding for the production of weapons, drones, and missiles in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of state, the Ramstein meeting, as well as meetings in Germany and Italy regarding those issue took place this week. Separately, Ukraine's Defense and Ukrainian military worked in France, the UK, and in Germany.

The President emphasized that he was counting on results from the conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin. There were important negotiations with Chancellor Scholz and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

"Air defense remains an unwavering priority. And we continue to persuade our partners at all levels about long-range capabilities. Russia can avoid seeking peace only as much as the world avoids making strong decisions aimed at Russia's defeat. Long-range capabilities are one of those key, strategic decisions," the President emphasized.

He thanked everyone around the world who is helping Ukraine to bring these absolutely necessary steps by partners closer.

"Now – for the announced steps at Ramstein, for other assistance that was agreed upon this week – I want to recognize Germany, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia. Thank you all, friends!" the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after a three-month break, the twenty-fourth meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at the US Air Force base in Ramstein-Miesenbach (Germany). Besides Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine was also personally represented by President Volodymyr Zelensky.