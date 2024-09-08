India's National Security Adviser To Visit Russia For Ukraine Talks
Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, is set to visit Russia next week to address the
situation in Ukraine, Azernews reports citing
foreign media.
Doval will be in Moscow from September 10 to 11. During his
visit, Doval is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir
Putin to discuss peace efforts for the Ukrainian conflict.
Additionally, he will attend a BRICS security meeting and hold
talks with Russian and Chinese officials to further discuss
regional security matters.
