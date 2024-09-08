عربي


India's National Security Adviser To Visit Russia For Ukraine Talks

9/8/2024 7:17:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to visit Russia next week to address the situation in Ukraine, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Doval will be in Moscow from September 10 to 11. During his visit, Doval is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace efforts for the Ukrainian conflict.

Additionally, he will attend a BRICS security meeting and hold talks with Russian and Chinese officials to further discuss regional security matters.

AzerNews

