Dubai Traffic Alert: Motorists Warned Of Obstruction On E311
Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:46 PM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of a traffic obstruction on the emirate's sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (SMBZ) Road, most commonly known as E311.
In a social media post, the authority said the traffic obstruction is on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road after Al Nahda Bridge heading towards Sharjah.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to take caution. Drivers were also urged to use alternative routes.
On Saturday, Dubai Police took to X to alert drivers of an accident on E311 opposite Global Village. The accident occurred on the road heading towards Sharjah.
