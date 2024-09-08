Russians Shell Ochakiv, Elderly Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of September 8, artillery shelling of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, left a 70-year-old woman killed.

This according to Chief of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening, the Russians shelled Ochakiv with barrel artillery, a 70-year-old woman was killed in her own home," the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian attacked the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones and artillery.