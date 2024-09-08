عربي


Azerbaijan Faces Slovakia In UEFA Nations League Match Tonight

9/8/2024 5:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national football team will compete in the UEFA Nations League today, Azernews reports.

Under the guidance of coach Fernando Santos, they will take on Slovakia at the Košice Football Arena. The match kicks off at 20:00 Baku time and will be officiated by Polish FIFA referee Damian Sylvesterjak.

UEFA Nations League - C League, Group I
Round II
September 8
20:00 Baku Time
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
Referee: Damian Sylvesterjak (Poland)
Košice, Košice Football Arena

In their previous Nations League match, Azerbaijan lost 1-3 to Sweden in Baku.

MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108648939


AzerNews

