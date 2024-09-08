Azerbaijan Faces Slovakia In UEFA Nations League Match Tonight
The Azerbaijani national football team will compete in the UEFA
Nations League today, Azernews reports.
Under the guidance of coach Fernando Santos, they will take on
Slovakia at the Košice Football Arena. The match kicks off at 20:00
Baku time and will be officiated by Polish FIFA referee Damian
Sylvesterjak.
UEFA Nations League - C League, Group I
Round II
September 8
20:00 Baku Time
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
Referee: Damian Sylvesterjak (Poland)
Košice, Košice Football Arena
In their previous Nations League match, Azerbaijan lost 1-3 to
Sweden in Baku.
